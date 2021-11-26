Man City v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola (drawn one), scoring 28 goals and conceding just five in those meetings.
The Hammers have won just one of their last 15 Premier League away games against City, a 2-1 victory in September 2015 under Slaven Bilic.
Having scored in 20 consecutive meetings with West Ham in all competitions, City drew 0-0 against the Hammers in their last meeting in the League Cup in October, and were knocked out on penalties.