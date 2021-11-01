Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

For the second week running, Aston Villa were punished for a slow start, while individual errors and Ezri Konsa’s red card also contributed to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Dean Smith’s side showed glimpses of their quality, but they are now eight points worse off than at the same stage last term. There is also a clear need for the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings, who all arrived in the summer, to settle into their team together, sooner rather than later.

In contrast, momentum and aspirations appear to be building at West Ham, who are impressing on three fronts – the Carabao Cup, Premier League and Europa League.

David Moyes’ side are brimming with attacking intent as they showed at Villa Park. And in Declan Rice, they have one of the most accomplished midfielders in the top flight.