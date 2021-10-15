Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I like the way Crystal Palace have come together under Patrick Vieira, and their pressing playing style is very effective too.

This is a big moment for Vieira, who is taking his new team back to his old club. He will get a great reception but Arsenal are on a roll and I think they will create enough chances to win this one quite comfortably.

Tom's prediction: This is tricky, because you never know which Arsenal are going to turn up. I like Conor Gallagher at Palace - he has got a bit of class about him and good hair - so I am going to go with a bit of a shock here. 1-2

