Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on actor and Manchester United fan Tom Hughes for the latest round of Premier League predictions.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I like the way Crystal Palace have come together under Patrick Vieira, and their pressing playing style is very effective too.

This is a big moment for Vieira, who is taking his new team back to his old club. He will get a great reception but Arsenal are on a roll and I think they will create enough chances to win this one quite comfortably.

Tom's prediction: This is tricky, because you never know which Arsenal are going to turn up. I like Conor Gallagher at Palace - he has got a bit of class about him and good hair - so I am going to go with a bit of a shock here. 1-2

Image source, Shepherd
Image caption,

Hughes' newest film Shepherd had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday