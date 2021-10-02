Wolves v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
Bruno Lage makes two changes to the Wolves team that beat Southampton away from home on Sunday.
Ruben Neves and Francisco Trincao come in, with Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence dropping to the bench.
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce keeps faith with the Magpies side that drew 1-1 at Watford last weekend.
Joe Willock, who has been nursing a toe problem, keeps his place in central midfield alongside Sean Longstaff.
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Almiron, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin
Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Kraft, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Gayle