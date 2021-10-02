Wolves v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Bruno Lage makes two changes to the Wolves team that beat Southampton away from home on Sunday.

Ruben Neves and Francisco Trincao come in, with Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence dropping to the bench.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle