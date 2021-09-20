Seagulls' flying start continues

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

It has certainly been an incredible start for the Seagulls. Last season it took 21 games to get four wins, this time around it has taken just five.

Graham Potter’s side did ride their luck at times to record a first-ever Premier League victory against Leicester.

They were never out of sight despite Neal Maupay’s penalty and Danny Welbeck’s header - and Jamie Vardy’s second half tap-in didn’t bode well.

The introduction of Ademola Lookman at half-time had paid dividends and the Foxes had two goals chalked off by VAR.

A few individuals stood out, including Marc Cucurella, who made a composed and energetic home debut and looks a great addition, while Shane Duffy relished the battle and the defensive challenge in the last 15 minutes.

Perhaps most significantly, Adam Lallana showed the technical skills and leadership that earned him a move to Liverpool and an international career.

Head coach Graham Potter said the squad won’t get carried away and his players won’t have long to wallow in the glory of another win and fourth place in the table because next up in the league is a trip to arch-rivals Crystal Palace.