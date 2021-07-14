Chelsea are making plans to sign France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, 30, on loan from Barcelona. (Express), external

However, the Blues have been warned they are facing "mission impossible" as they step up efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Brentford and West Brom are in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. French club Lorient also want the 22-year-old. (Express & Star), external

