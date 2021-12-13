Dyche on Burnley fans, current form & Watford visit
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's home game with Watford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Maxwel Cornet is in with a chance of featuring but he did not train on Monday. Conor Roberts is out of hospital and on the mend after his infection.
On turning draws into wins: “We need to get the details and the balance right,” he said. “I trust the players here and give them the freedom to go and play. We’ve been defending correctly in getting clean sheets but we need to improve going forward."
Dyche also praised the support of the Burnley fans: “There has always been a tight connection between the team and the supporters. We were quiet yesterday in the first half and the fans really helped us correct it. They’re behind the team all the way and that’s very important.”
It may be 17th against 18th but Dyche is not putting any extra emphasis on the game against Watford: “All games are the same. It’s a chance for us to get all three points. It’s too early to be talking about relegation zones and promotion. We need to pick up points wherever we can and the next game is always the most important.”
On the impact of Covid restrictions: “We are following all the Premier League guidelines and everyone’s working hard to stay safe. The most difficult thing is the crossover – footballers are human beings and they have lives. We can only ask our players to use their common sense and stay safe.”