Maxwel Cornet is in with a chance of featuring but he did not train on Monday. Conor Roberts is out of hospital and on the mend after his infection.

On turning draws into wins: “We need to get the details and the balance right,” he said. “I trust the players here and give them the freedom to go and play. We’ve been defending correctly in getting clean sheets but we need to improve going forward."

Dyche also praised the support of the Burnley fans: “There has always been a tight connection between the team and the supporters. We were quiet yesterday in the first half and the fans really helped us correct it. They’re behind the team all the way and that’s very important.”

It may be 17th against 18th but Dyche is not putting any extra emphasis on the game against Watford: “All games are the same. It’s a chance for us to get all three points. It’s too early to be talking about relegation zones and promotion. We need to pick up points wherever we can and the next game is always the most important.”