City's top three 2021 highlights

Although we didn’t know it at the time, City's 4-1 win over Wolves on 2 March marked the end of a 28-game unbeaten run and the last of 21 consecutive wins.

After losing to Spurs in November 2020, Manchester City were 11th, had a goal difference of -1 and were eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Spurs.

After a draw against West Brom in December, they were five points off the top. By the time the relentless run was over, they were 15 points clear.

They smashed record after record: most consecutive wins in the English top flight, most Premier League games without trailing, most consecutive wins from the start of a calendar year, most consecutive away wins in all competitions. The consistency of their brilliance was something to be savoured.

City were unstoppable…until Manchester United came to the Etihad and won 2-0. But it was only a minor blip as Pep Guardiola's men went on to win the Premier League and League Cup, and reach the Champions League final.