City's top three 2021 highlights
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
1. End of a remarkable run
Although we didn’t know it at the time, City's 4-1 win over Wolves on 2 March marked the end of a 28-game unbeaten run and the last of 21 consecutive wins.
After losing to Spurs in November 2020, Manchester City were 11th, had a goal difference of -1 and were eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Spurs.
After a draw against West Brom in December, they were five points off the top. By the time the relentless run was over, they were 15 points clear.
They smashed record after record: most consecutive wins in the English top flight, most Premier League games without trailing, most consecutive wins from the start of a calendar year, most consecutive away wins in all competitions. The consistency of their brilliance was something to be savoured.
City were unstoppable…until Manchester United came to the Etihad and won 2-0. But it was only a minor blip as Pep Guardiola's men went on to win the Premier League and League Cup, and reach the Champions League final.
2. Aguero's farewell
In the pouring rain of Manchester, the Premier League title had already been secured so there was no pressure on the final-day visit of Everton.
His departure having already been announced, the day was all about Sergio Aguero. The club's record goal-scorer, and the Premier League’s all-time leading overseas scorer, had one more record to break.
Needing two goals to beat Wayne Rooney’s record of most goals (183) for a single Premier League club, Aguero was named on the bench. After 65 minutes he entered the fray and in true Aguero style, found the net… twice.
It was a repeat of his debut 10 years ago, when he also came off the bench and bagged a brace.
The Etihad, with 10,000 fans allowed in for the first time all season because of Covid restrictions, erupted in joy. A day to savour. And a great goodbye to a club legend.
3. A first Champions League final
OK, I get this is an odd one. A defeat in the biggest game in City’s history seems a strange highlight of 2021. But it was everything before those 90 minutes that still made it special.
It was what the club was striving for. A chance to be really considered one of the greatest teams of all time, and sit at the top table. Twenty-two years earlier they were playing in a League One play-off final. Now, after 13 years of Abu Dhabi ownership, they had reached the biggest stage.
Knockout heartbreak (Monaco, Liverpool, Spurs, Lyon) had been a constant irritant in previous seasons. But now they were defeating Dortmund in style, and putting on a show in the snow against PSG. They’d made it.
The anticipation across Porto and back in Manchester was palpable. Fans couldn’t believe they were watching Manchester City in the Champions League final. A party was had all through that final Saturday in May. Yes, the 90 minutes didn’t go as planned, but it shouldn’t take the shine off the occasion.