Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Steven Gerrard got off to a great start as Aston Villa manager with their late win over Brighton last weekend, and understandably his arrival has brought a bit of a buzz to the club.
Patrick Vieira has been in charge at Palace a bit longer and is doing a great job.
Vieira and Gerrard enjoyed a few midfield tussles as players, but this is the first time they have met as managers. I don't think it will be dull, but I can see the points being shared.
Jelani's prediction: 2-0
I'm a huge Vieira fan and it's really good to see him doing so well. He has completely turned things around at Palace and they are looking really confident.
I like Palace because he's there, but also because I really like their identity as a team - they are really good to watch.
