Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Steven Gerrard got off to a great start as Aston Villa manager with their late win over Brighton last weekend, and understandably his arrival has brought a bit of a buzz to the club.

Patrick Vieira has been in charge at Palace a bit longer and is doing a great job.

Vieira and Gerrard enjoyed a few midfield tussles as players, but this is the first time they have met as managers. I don't think it will be dull, but I can see the points being shared.

Jelani's prediction: 2-0

I'm a huge Vieira fan and it's really good to see him doing so well. He has completely turned things around at Palace and they are looking really confident.

I like Palace because he's there, but also because I really like their identity as a team - they are really good to watch.

