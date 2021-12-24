Team news: Brighton v Brentford

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk will miss the trip to Brentford and could be out until mid-January with a knee injury.

Shane Duffy is available again after suspension along with Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross following injury and Covid-19-related issues.

Brentford, playing their first Premier League match since 10 December, have no fresh injury concerns.

Forward Ivan Toney could start having made his injury return off the bench against Chelsea on Wednesday.

