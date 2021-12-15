Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

One record almost tumbled while another played a familiar tune. Leeds United have been beaten by seven-goal margins before, but not in the Premier League era.

In the aftermath of this 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City - described by Marcelo Bielsa as the worst display of his four- year tenure - the question again whirls around before the transfer window does next month. With another injury and suspensions looming is it time to compromise and bring players in even if they are not the ideal targets?

Bielsa remains resolute in his stance that any new blood must be available, affordable and better than his existing stock but admitted that "I am losing authority on the position I defend because each game presents new difficulties"

He took full ownership for a display in which he found no value. Stuart Dallas helped to share the burden after his first reaction was to apologise to the supporters, "Unfortunately tonight we've been punished by a world class side but however good they are we should not be coming here as Leeds United and be getting beaten 7-0. As players that hurts and we take full responsibility."

So its all eyes on Arsenal on Saturday night when the magnificent away fans at the Etihad, plus 30,000 more, must be at their hostile best to give the players the booster jab only Elland Road can provide.