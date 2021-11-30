Frank on Conte, touchline behaviour and trusting his players
Thomas Frank has been speaking before his side travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
Frank was full of praise for his Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte. "He is one of the best managers in the world," said Frank. "His teams are always very structured, defensively solid. They know exactly what they’re doing";
The Bees boss said he likes it when a team is "reflective of the personality of the manager". He said Conte "has a very strong mentality" and will teach Spurs "his mentality to become a winning team";
But the Dane joked that he hopes Conte's side "are not there yet and we can do something again on Thursday";
Both known for their personalities on the touchline, Frank says he doesn't expect any trouble - as long as Conte "behaves". "I like the way he is on the touchline,” Frank added;
Frank said he looks forward to the challenge of facing top-level managers every week: “I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing against him, but at the end of the day it’s 11 players from Brentford and 11 players from Tottenham";
On his own squad, he said: "I am privileged to have good players and I trust them."