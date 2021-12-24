Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Arsenal are flying at the moment. The games are coming thick and fast but they will be happy to keep playing while they are still winning.

As I've said before I don't often fancy the Gunners on the road, but they enjoyed themselves at Elland Road against an out-of-sorts Leeds side last weekend and this is another away game where they will be thinking they should win.

What kind of performance we see from Norwich will depend a lot on which players they have available.

They pushed Manchester United close at Carrow Road a couple of weeks ago, but I still think a confident, in-form Arsenal will take the points.

Roland's prediction: 2-2

Watching Norwich against United recently, I was thinking why aren't they doing better? Arsenal are starting to click, which is annoying, but I can't back them to win.

Curt's prediction: 1-2

Find out how Lawro, Roland and Curt think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go