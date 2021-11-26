BBC Sport

Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw: The pick of the stats

  • Leicester have still never lost a Europa League or Champions League group match at the King Power Stadium (P9 W7 D2).

  • The Foxes scored three goals in the first half of a European match - excluding qualifiers - for only the second time, previously doing so against Glenavon in the Cup Winners' Cup in September 1961.

  • Only Jamie Vardy (seven) has scored more goals for Leicester this season than Patson Daka, five of whose six goals have been in the Europa League.

  • Thursday was only the third time James Maddison has scored and assisted in a match for the Foxes.