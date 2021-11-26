Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw: The pick of the stats

Leicester have still never lost a Europa League or Champions League group match at the King Power Stadium (P9 W7 D2).

The Foxes scored three goals in the first half of a European match - excluding qualifiers - for only the second time, previously doing so against Glenavon in the Cup Winners' Cup in September 1961.

Only Jamie Vardy (seven) has scored more goals for Leicester this season than Patson Daka, five of whose six goals have been in the Europa League.