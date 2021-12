Chelsea will be without several players because of injuries, including defenders Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah and midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is also missing after testing positive for Covid-19.

It could mean another start for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who said he had to be patient for his opportunities at Chelsea after making 15 appearances so far this season.

Pick your Chelsea XI to face Zenit