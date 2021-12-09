Norwich v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Norwich have lost eight of their past 10 league games against Manchester United (won two), including the past three. It’s the fourth time they’ve lost three consecutive Premier League games against United, but they’ve never lost four in a row against them in the competition.

None of United’s past 14 away league games against Norwich have finished level, with the Red Devils winning nine of those.

United are winless in their past four league matches against promoted sides (drawn three, lost one), most recently losing 4-1 at Watford last month. They haven't had a run of five such games since going seven between January 1992 and January 1993.