Team news: Southampton v Leeds

Southampton are without striker Che Adams, who suffered a muscle injury during Scotland's win against Israel.

Captain James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban, while defender Jack Stephens is a long-term absentee.

Leeds will continue to monitor Kalvin Phillips, who withdrew from the England squad because of a calf problem.

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch remain sidelined, while Raphinha is unlikely to start following his late return from international duty.

The winger scored his first international goals in Brazil's win against Uruguay, playing 72 minutes in a 4-1 victory in Manaus which finished in the early hours of Friday morning (approximately 03:30 BST).

