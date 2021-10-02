Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told BBC Match of the Day: "It was deserved but it was a long way to go [to get it]. I liked the game, it was very entertaining with two intense sides. I liked the energy and the attitude. In the end we finally got the result right which is always the challenge and the target. It was a late one but a deserved one."

On Timo Werner's disallowed goal which was ruled out by VAR due to an earlier foul by Cesar Azpilicueta: "I think there was enough time for them [Southampton] to reset. Why go back after two or three crosses for this kind of challenge? I cannot believe this makes sense to use VAR like this."

"Is it really about time or is it about situations? It's more about where it is, do you have a chance, can you re-group? I [made] no connection from this challenge to the goal. The referee must have the freedom to let it go if he decides to have a fair, physical game.”