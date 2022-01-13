Arteta rallies players to bounce back

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta spoke to his players about the poor Forest performance and they will need to raise the bar if they plan on playing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next month at Wembley.

Ten days ago everything looked rosy for Arsenal but problems have mounted with the defeat at the City Ground, players away at Afcon (Partey, Pepe, Elneny and Aubameyang), and Maitland-Niles joining Roma.

Granit Xhaka could return but Arsenal are waiting for good news on a Covid-19 test.

The squad and in particular the midfield now looks very thin. Arteta said yesterday Ben White could move forward to help the team.

He said: “It’s an option that we have. He has played there before. He has played as a central defender, he’s played as a right-back and he’s played in a back three. That’s one of the positive things with Ben, that he has the capacity to play in different roles.”

It will be interesting to see Jurgen Klopp and Arteta competing on the touchline. It got very fiery back in November. Liverpool ended up winning 4-0 in the league.