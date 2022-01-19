Transfer news: Arsenal receive boost in Melo pursuit

Arsenal have received a boost in their hopes of signing Brazil and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with the Italian club in negotiations to bring in Lyon's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement. (Get French Football via Sun), external

However, Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbia international claiming he only wants to join Juventus. (Mail), external

Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds are interested in Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, 21, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners' Spanish defender Pablo Mari, 28, is close to joining Udinese on loan. (Evening Standard), external

