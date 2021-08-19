Bielsa on Phillips, injuries and transfers
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Leeds host Everton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Leeds boss:
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips "is getting closer" to starting his first Premier League game of the campaign. The England international was an unused substitute in the defeat at Old Trafford after trying to reach the required fitness in a truncated pre-season following Euro 2020.
Defender Diego Llorente faces another week on the sidelines with injury;
Adam Forshaw's involvement will be gradual after his lengthy spell out. He needs to be able to play twice a week to be considered for regular top-flight action - but Bielsa reiterated that the Forshaw of two years ago was one of the best players at the club.
Bielsa played down the prospect of a new signing before the transfer window shuts, but says the door is always open: "We need more players but they have to be better than the ones we have. This club has already invested."
On the expected departure of defender Niall Huggins, who is linked with Sunderland, Bielsa says he does not want "to hinder his progress" while Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton are performing well ahead of him. He feels it his better for him - and other young players' development - to play elsewhere before a possible return to the club.