West Ham v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Michail Antonio became West Ham's all-time highest Premier League scorer when he slotted home his side’s third goal of the match, surpassing Paolo di Canio’s record of 47, before adding his 49th four minutes later.

Ayoze Perez’s red card ended a run of 39 Premier League games without a sending-off for Leicester, the third-longest current such run in the competition (Burnley 95, Liverpool 64).