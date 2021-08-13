Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Despite a lack of the usual opening day of the season optimism among a sizeable proportion of Everton fans, there could be more reasons to be cheerful than some realise.

The squad does desperately need strengthening - but the acquisition of a very capable goalkeeping deputy and two players who add genuine width and pace for a total outlay of £1.6m is good business.

The availability of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for Southampton is really positive news. They bring quality and a focal point to Everton’s attacking play - and that most important football commodity: goals!

Rafa Benitez needs a good start to win over those fans who don’t take fondly to the Anfield element of his managerial background.

To radically improve the team, he’ll need to add three or four players. Financial Fair Play makes that more difficult to achieve and Everton need to offload a significant number first.

The winds of change have been blowing around Goodison this summer. How much improvement will that bring? Only time will tell.