Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Jesse Lingard is going to stay at Manchester United, I'm pretty sure.

West Ham have signed Nikola Vlasic, a Croatia midfielder, for about £25m.

He plays in roughly the same area of the pitch as Lingard. When you consider West Ham have already got Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio - who's doing very well - and Jared Bowen, they're an excellent team at the moment.

I don't think they need another attacking player in the style of Lingard. Maybe for Lingard, he thinks: "I helped West Ham finish in the top six, so I belong in a top-six team." Maybe he doesn't think West Ham is the right move for him.

His contract is up at the end of this season, so he may have more options then than he has this summer.