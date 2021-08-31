Tony Scholes, Up The Clarets blogger:

"It’s going well so far at Burnley. We were never going to be bringing in a lot of new players but we are slowly but surely filling the gaps in the squad.

"Nathan Collins, a young defender from Stoke was first and he’ll learn from James Tarkowski and Ben Mee initially. With a young defender signed, we then needed a back up goalkeeper to allow Bailey Peacock-Farrell to go out on loan. Step in Wayne Hennessey, a goalkeeper with a lot of Premier League and international experience.

"We were still desperately short in the wide areas. Aaron Lennon left a year ago and Robbie Brady this summer and both needed replacements. Lennon’s replacement arrived last Wednesday, Lennon himself, back at the club after a year in Turkey.

"That one was good provided we signed another wide player. We don’t often do the exciting or unexpected but the capture of Maxwel Cornet from Olympique Lyonnaise is very both. It’s given everyone a lift and was the talking point at the Leeds game this weekend."

