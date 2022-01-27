Newcastle's approach to transfers has become "scattergun" and "chaotic", according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards as the transfer window enters its final days.

Eddie Howe has signed Kieran Tripper and Chris Wood so far in January but, despite links to a multitude of players, has not been able to close a deal in the past two weeks.

"I'm a bit worried about Newcastle," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "They've failed to get a number of players and haven't closed a difficult deal yet.

"They keep getting close but nothing happens and the pressure is really on."

Edwards also says there is frustration at the club about the inability to get more players in to help their survival bid.

"There is tension behind the scenes. If Newcastle reach the end of the window and have not got the players they need, they could easily go down."

