What are the best Premier League derbies, past and present?

Derby day, there's nothing quite like it.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the BBC Sounds hit the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

One of those subjects will be derbies and we're giving you an early chance to get involved, by letting you pick your top three, with the trio seeing your choices before they record the pod.

Brighton v Crystal Palace

It's one of the least likely rivalries in the Premier League, with the teams 45 miles apart.

It dates from when they played each other five times in 1976 and managers Terry Venables (Palace) and Alan Mullery (Brighton) did not get on.

Mullery said he had hot coffee poured on him by Palace fans after a game so threw some change on the floor and shouted: "That's all you're worth, Crystal Palace."

By some accounts, Brighton changed their nickname from Dolphins to Seagulls because it rhymed with Palace's nickname Eagles.

