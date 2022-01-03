Crucial win slips through Liverpool's grasp

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool will kick themselves for losing a position of such advantage here. They had Chelsea where they wanted them at 2-0 and let it slip away.

They play in a thrilling full-on style but too often this season they have never quite been in full control, despite seemingly having the situation in hand. This was another one of those occasions.

Liverpool’s players looked shell-shocked when they went off at half-time after conceding two quick goals and while they were still a huge threat after the break their chance of winning had started to escape.

Now they must find a way of compensating for the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as they go to the Africa Cup of Nations.

In this season of fine margins, Liverpool will know that while they played well at Chelsea they let the chance of a crucial win slip through their grasp and it may prove very costly.