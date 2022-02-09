Tottenham v Southampton: Team news

Tottenham remain without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga because of respective thigh, groin and knee injuries.

New signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski could make their Premier League debuts.

Southampton defender Lyanco has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the FA Cup victory over Coventry.

Nathan Tella is still unavailable, while Armando Broja will be assessed.

Who should Antonio Conte start against Southampton?

Who makes your Saints XI against Tottenham?