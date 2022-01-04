Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month for the 28-year-old German defender, whose Chelsea deal expires in the summer. (Sky Sports), external

Chelsea's contract extension talks with Andreas Christensen have stalled again, with Barcelona interested in a January move for the Denmark defender, 25, who is out of contract in the summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, has informed Thomas Tuchel that he has no plans to leave Chelsea despite saying he was "not happy" at the club in an interview with Sky Italia. (Times - subscription required), external

