'Eriksen return is remarkable'

Christian Eriksen's return to the Premier League with Brentford is "an incredible story", according to Athletic reporter Adam Crafton.

Eriksen, who has signed a six-month deal with the Bees, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

"On a human level, where Christian Eriksen was at the Euros, it's an incredible story that he can be back playing at the highest level in the Premier League. It's remarkable," Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I admire Brentford for persuading him. They say they've done all the medical due diligence necessary. But I think everyone will have a slight anxiety watching him in some way, I imagine for team-mates too."

