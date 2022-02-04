Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

“Can I be the best number three goalkeeper in the league?”

It’s an odd line for a 36-year-old former England international to be saying, but it’s testament to Scott Carson’s hard work at Manchester City and his own mentality.

He sits in the ranks behind Ederson and Zack Steffen, but is happy being a friend, trainer and confidante in the Manchester City squad.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Carson told us of how he’s found life at the Premier League champions.

"For the first couple of weeks, I was like: 'Oh my god. I can’t believe how much faster it is, how much quicker everyone seems to be, the ball, the shots,'" he said.

"After couple of weeks, I settled down. I thought: 'Do you know what? There’s still some life left in me.'"

Once he’d settled in, he began to learn from some of the best players and some of the best managers in the world. And they began to learn from him.

“Off the field, I realised that I’d been round the block - lots of changing rooms, lots of characters and nationalities in the dressing room and it just seemed to fall into place," he said.

"I got on with everyone straight away. If I felt I needed to have a go at someone in training because they weren’t doing it, someone needed a pat on the back, a joke, a talking to, I felt I could be that person."

His work was rewarded on 14 May 2021 in a trip to Newcastle. Carson started the game and was applauded by team-mates both before and after the match.

"When the manager told me, it gave me a lot of confidence," added Carson. "I must have done something right. It was a reward for me. I was a little bit nervous before the game - it had been a couple of years, I hoped I still knew what to do. I spoke to my father-in-law and he said it was like riding a bike.

“It was embarrassing walking through the guard of honour, because it should have been Eddy [Ederson]. I was thankful to get one game because I just didn’t expect to get an appearance. I was thankful to everyone.”

