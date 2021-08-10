BBC Sport

Newcastle's pre-season results

image sourceGetty Images
Newcastle played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against newly promoted side Norwich.

Here are the Magpies' pre-season friendly results in full:

18 July: York City 1-0 Newcastle (York Community Stadium)

18 July: Harrogate Town 2-1 Newcastle (The EnviroVent Stadium)

23 July: Doncaster 2-3 Newcastle (Keepmoat Stadium)

27 July: Rotherham 1-1 Newcastle (AESSEAL New York Stadium)

30 July: Burton Albion 0-2 Newcastle (Pirelli Stadium)

7 August: Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (St James' Park)