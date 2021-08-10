Newcastle played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against newly promoted side Norwich.

Here are the Magpies' pre-season friendly results in full:

18 July: York City 1-0 Newcastle (York Community Stadium)

18 July: Harrogate Town 2-1 Newcastle (The EnviroVent Stadium)

23 July: Doncaster 2-3 Newcastle (Keepmoat Stadium)

27 July: Rotherham 1-1 Newcastle (AESSEAL New York Stadium)

30 July: Burton Albion 0-2 Newcastle (Pirelli Stadium)

7 August: Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (St James' Park)