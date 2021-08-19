Manchester City are prepared to go to £150m in a bid to sign England striker Harry Kane, 28, with sources now saying that could be enough to get Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to open talks. (Independent - subscription required)

If City fail to secure Kane this summer, the Premier League champions are said to considering Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic, 21, as an alternative. City have reportedly joined the race to sign the Fiorentina striker for 80m euros. (Firenze Viola - in Italian)

Meanwhile, City are in talks with 24-year-old Portugal defender Ruben Dias about a new deal. (Sun)

