Team news: Leeds v Everton

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to start after being an unused substitute against Manchester United due to a lack of fitness.

However, defender Diego Llorente will not return from his leg injury until next week.

Everton are still without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez.

Forward Moise Kean is available again, having missed the win over Southampton because of covid-related reasons.

Who makes your Leeds team this weekend?

Pick and share your Toffees XI here