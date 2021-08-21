Leeds v Everton: confirmed team news
Kalvin Phillips returns for Leeds United, having sat on the bench throughout the 5-1 loss at Manchester United. Robin Koch drops to the bench.
Also on the bench is record-signing Rodrigo, with Stuart Dallas moving into midfield and summer recruit Junior Firpo, who came on at Old Trafford, at left-back.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.
Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Summerville, Shackleton, Cresswell, Drameh.
Two changes for Everton from the team that beat Southampton.
Yerry Mina is back in the centre of defence, with Mason Holgate making way.
Further forward, Alex Iwobi starts on the wing, with Andros Townsend dropping to the bench.
Moise Kean is amongst the substitutes, as is former Leeds academy player Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Begovic, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite.