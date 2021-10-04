Liverpool 2-2 Man City: The pick of the stats
Liverpool have only managed to beat Manchester City once in their past seven Premier League meetings (drawn three, lost three), conceding 14 times in those fixtures.
The Reds remain the only unbeaten side in the league this season. They are now unbeaten in 19 matches (won 13, drawn six), with their last defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League in April.
City conceded more goals than in their previous seven Premier League games combined. They also faced four shots on target against Liverpool, only two fewer than they had in their six other league matches combined this season.