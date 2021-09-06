Andorra game didn't suit Bamford - Upson

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford was not suited to playing against Andorra, says former England defender Matthew Upson.

Bamford marked his 28th birthday by making his senior England debut as they thrashed Andorra 4-0 in their World Cup qualifier.

“It didn’t suit Bamford in the way that Leeds sometimes soak up pressure and they break so quickly and he makes those brilliant curved runs in behind, he loves to play on the shoulder – there was no chance to do any of that,” Upson said on the Football Daily podcast.

“Andorra barely got out of their own 18-yard box,” he added. “It was that type of game where it was just about getting on the end of something.”

