Benitez’s Blues show character but pay the penalty

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s disappointing week continued as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup, losing 8-7 on penalties to QPR following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

After a first Premier League loss of the season at the weekend, defeat by the Championship side is a blow to the Blues with their first chance of silverware this season having escaped them inside the first two months of the campaign.

On the positive side, Rafa Benitez’s side showed superb character to come from behind twice, as equalisers from Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend cancelled out a double from Rangers’ striker Charlie Austin to take the tie into what turned out to be a marathon penalty shootout.

Both teams scored their first seven penalties before Everton midfielder Tom Davies saw his effort saved by Seny Dieng, after which Jimmy Dunne’s strike sent the Blues out.

Everton will now look to get back to winning ways against the Premier League's bottom side Norwich City on Saturday as Benitez looks to reignite his injury-hit side’s start to the campaign.