Problems mounting for Farke

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Not much is going right for Daniel Farke at the moment.

After a pointless Premier League start, Norwich fell behind to Liverpool within the opening five minutes of their Carabao Cup tie.

City then won a penalty - the perfect chance to equalise, create a proper cup tie and rebuild some confidence.

Young Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah clearly wanted to take it, and looked like he was expecting to, but he was beaten to the ball by Greece winger Christos Tzolis, who promptly saw his poor spot-kick saved.

Liverpool went on to add two more after half-time to win at a canter.

When I asked Farke about the penalty, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. “Our penalty taker is always on the team sheet and it was not the player who was on the sheet who took the penalty," said the German.

“I love Christos Tzolis - but he’s made this mistake once. I will make sure he will never ever make this mistake again in his whole career.”

Listen to Farke's full reaction to that penalty miss on BBC Sounds