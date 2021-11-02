Nathan A Clark, The Extra Inch Podcast, external

A lot of Spurs fans are thinking about a squad who have failed under three managers in a row and are frothing at the mouth for a disciplinarian to come in and whip them all into shape. I don’t see it that way at all - the same fantasies existed for Mourinho.

Instead, I see talented, hardworking, self-motivating professionals crying out for a manager who will organise a sophisticated model of possession. A coach who will use cones, patterns and drills to get the team moving the ball through the pitch and regularly supplying the forwards with chances. Benvenuto Antonio.

Conte isn’t a perfect match for this so-called 'Spurs DNA'. He will not have Spurs pressing the opposition all the way up the pitch. He will not build a long-term project. He will not nurture through academy products. He will not keep us in budget.

What he will do is have Tottenham look very good on the ball and, probably most importantly, winning a lot of football games. This is the magical spell that heals nearly all wounds and calls itself identity.