Southampton v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Southampton make one change to the side that picked up their first league win of the season against Leeds last time out.
Winger Theo Walcott replaces Moussa Djenepo, who drops to the bench.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Livramento, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Redmond, Broja
Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Vojnovic, Armstrong, Adams, Armstrong, Djenepo, Tella, Valery
Sean Dyche also makes one change to his Burnley side that was last beaten at Manchester City.
Erik Pieters has been replaced by Charlie Taylor, who returns to action after sitting out the defeat in Manchester with a knock.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, McNeil, Wood
Subs: Hennessey, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Lennon, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long