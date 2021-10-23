Southampton make one change to the side that picked up their first league win of the season against Leeds last time out.

Winger Theo Walcott replaces Moussa Djenepo, who drops to the bench.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Livramento, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Redmond, Broja

Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Vojnovic, Armstrong, Adams, Armstrong, Djenepo, Tella, Valery