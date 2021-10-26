Newcastle United have set their sights on signing Aston Villa and Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, 27, in January. (Football Insider), external

The Magpies face competition from Juventus in their attempts to lure France forward Ousmane Dembele to the North East from Barcelona after the 24-year-old's agent contacted both clubs about a potential move. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox will hold further talks with Newcastle about taking up the newly created role of director of football at St James' Park. Discussions with the former Blackburn and England winger come after the Magpies spoke with ex-Arsenal forward Marc Overmars, who is working as technical director at Ajax. (Star), external

Former Newcastle and England Under-21 defender Ryan Taylor, 37, says the Magpies should approach Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, 41, about the managerial vacancy at St James' Park. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are interested in Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has decided to change his agent as he seeks to leave Manchester United this winter. (Metro), external

