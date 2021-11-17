Wolves v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Last season, West Ham completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 season – the Hammers haven’t won three league games in a row against them since a run of eight between 1920 and 1958.

Wolves have won their last two home league games, as many as they had in their previous nine at Molineux (lost seven). However, Wolves haven’t won three in a row at home in the top flight since November 1980.