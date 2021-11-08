West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: The pick of the stats
- Published
West Ham have accumulated 23 points from their 11 Premier League games this season (won seven, drawn two, lost two); only in 1975-76 and 1980-81 (when adjusted to three points for a win) have they ever had more at this stage of a Football League campaign.
Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 26 games across all competitions (won 18, drawn seven), ending what was their joint-longest unbeaten run since they joined the Football League in 1893. It also ended the last remaining unbeaten record in this season’s Premier League.
West Ham manager David Moyes earned his first win in 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (drawn four, lost 10) across spells with Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham. It was also the Hammers’ first win in 11 league meetings with the Reds (drawn two, lost eight).