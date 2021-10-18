Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

This was a troubling start for Claudio Ranieri. Given that he only had a couple of days to work with half his team, he’ll be given some leeway. But it was a really worrying performance from his players, who were absolutely miles off Liverpool from the off.

Ranieri set them up rather strangely. Danny Rose - not fully fit - at centre back and marking arguably the best player in the world, and one of the quickest, in Mohamed Salah, was a head-scratcher.

Playing five in defence meant Watford could get nowhere near Liverpool’s midfield and were left chasing shadows. Ranieri wanted to minimise the space between the lines, but this system didn’t allow for that.

It meant their opponents were able to operate on a different level, playing exhibition football most of the time. And Watford aided their cause. The Hornets were timid, lacked aggression, and kept conceding possession the few times they got it. It was horribly one-sided.

Afterwards, Ranieri said his players were nervous. But nervous of what? Nearly all are - or were - internationals. They looked unsure about what they were doing, and that would be no surprise because they haven’t played that system for so long.

They will have been really hurting in the dressing room afterwards. They were made to look silly for a lot of the game and that will have been painful.

Ranieri will get away with this one but fans will need to see improvement at Everton. He has a lot of work to do with a squad increasingly looking limited and woefully short of confidence.