Everton 0-1 West Ham: The pick of the stats

  • West Ham have won consecutive away league visits to Everton for only the second time, and the first since March 1930.

  • Everton suffered their eighth home Premier League defeat of 2021; only in 1993 (10) and 2005 (nine) have they lost more times in a single calendar year in the competition at Goodison Park.

  • The Hammers are unbeaten in seven away league games (won five, drawn two), their longest run without defeat on the road in the Premier League since January 2009 (also seven).