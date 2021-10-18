Blues determination to be admired as Bees again show quality

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

With 15 second-half shots and almost 40% of the final 15 minutes camped in the Chelsea third, the numbers showed Brentford deserved something from their first league meeting in 74 years with their monied neighbours.

But, as the old saying goes, there is only one statistic that matters.

That one – the final scoreline, of course - went the way of the Blues after Ben Chilwell’s crisp first-half winner.

For 65 minutes, the Premier League leaders and European champions were completely in command.

Then the complexion of the match changed as Brentford tweaked their system and personnel, piling on the pressure as the Blues’ makeshift defence creaked.

While Bees boss Thomas Frank said Chelsea were “lucky” to win, the visitors’ dogged determination without Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger - key figures in their defensive unit and replaced by the inexperience of Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalaboh - had to be admired.

So too did the work of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, whose presence is as vital to the Blues as Ederson and Alisson are to Manchester City and Liverpool.

While there are still 30 games left in a long season, it felt like the sort of steely win which might end up proving extremely important when the title race is decided in May.

For Brentford, the raw pain of the disappointment will quickly be quelled by the pride of a performance which again showed they will have loftier ambitions than simply surviving.