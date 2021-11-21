BBC Sport

'Worse than anyone could have anticipated'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Some thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fortunate to survive during the recent international break, before which Manchester United suffered a record 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool and were beaten in a far more comprehensive way by Manchester City than the eventual 2-0 result suggests.

The club’s hierarchy stuck with Solskjaer, believing the Norwegian could turn the situation around.

However, both the defeat at Watford and the manner of the performance, which included a red card for skipper Harry Maguire, were worse than anyone could have anticipated.

And, with their Champions League place at stake if they fail to get at least a draw against Villarreal, United’s senior figures were not prepared to risk a defeat by Unai Emery’s team, who were by far the better side at Old Trafford in September, only for United to beat them thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute winner.