Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

One of my favourite sayings is from Maya Angelou: "People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel."

Well, on the news of Sergio Aguero’s retirement, I’m not sure if it applies to him.

I’m not going to get into the discussion or argument around who has been the best ever Premier League striker. Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry or Aguero - they were all brilliant players. Every football fan from every club will agree Aguero was one of the greatest players ever to play the game, and it was a pleasure and privilege to watch him.

So about that quote from Angelou. Sergio did his talking on the pitch. Nobody who was lucky enough to be in the crowd at Etihad Stadium, when he scored against QPR to give City their first top-flight title in 44 years, will forget that moment.

The joy, the pleasure the excitement and pure emotion of the moment. Nor will any City fan ever forget the way he makes us feel!

Thanks for the memories Sergio. Wishing you a long, healthy and happy retirement.